Poetry Series Continues Tuesday

The 39th Salina Spring Poetry Series, sponsored and organized by Salina Arts & Humanities, continues Tuesday with a reading by Miguel M. Morales.

The reading will begin at 7 pm at Ad Astra Books & Coffee House (135 N. Santa Fe Ave.). Admission will be $5 at the door and free for students with ID.

Huascar Medina, Kansas Poet Laureate Emeritus, curated this year’s series. Medina selected poets with a broad range of perspectives who will share their work in Salina this April.

“Miguel Morales has a gift for collecting and elevating voices. I’ve admired Miguel’s dedication and advocacy for the poetry community for years. From our first reading together in 2018 in Kansas City with La Resistencia poetry group, I knew I wanted to inhabit space with the same dignity and compassion as Miguel. He continues sharing important stories through his work as a poet and editor. It brings me great joy knowing those stories are traveling to Salina, KS,” says Medina.

According to Salina Arts & Humanities, Miguel M. Morales grew up in Texas working as a migrant and seasonal farmworker. He is a Lambda Literary Fellow and an alum of VONA/Voices and of the Macondo Writers Workshop. Miguel’s work appears in Imaniman: Poets Writing in the Anzaldúan Borderlands, Primera Página: Poetry from the Latino Heartland, Cuentos del Centro: Stories from the Latino Heartland, From Macho to Mariposa: New Gay Latino Fiction, The (Other) F Word: A Celebration of the Fat & Fierce, in Duende Journal, Acentos Review, Green Mountains Review, Texas Poetry Review, Hawai’i Review, and World Literature Today, among others. Miguel is the co-editor of Pulse/Pulso: In Remembrance of Orlando and of Fat & Queer: An Anthology of Queer and Trans Bodies and Lives, which was named the 2021 Book of the Year by the American Association of Sexuality Educators, Counselors, and Therapists (AASECT). Miguel has earned several awards, including the Society of Professional Journalists First Amendment Award. He is currently co-editing a portfolio of farmworker writing for The Common Magazine’s Fall 2023 print edition.