Salina, KS

Now: 90 °

Currently: A Few Clouds

Hi: 95 ° | Lo: 70 °

Poet Laureate Program Returns to Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission

Todd PittengerJuly 4, 2021

The Poet Laureate program is returning to the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission .

According to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s Office, the Poet Laureate program is designed to encourage the appreciation of poetry in Kansas by making high quality poetry freely available to a wider audience. It recognizes a citizen poet of exceptional talent and accomplishment and designates them as the top poet representing the state.

“Promoting the humanities preserves the legacy of the generations that came before us, inspires the artists of the future, and drives community and economic development,” Kansas Governor Kelly said. “KCAIC does great work in measuring, promoting, supporting, and expanding the arts to grow the state’s economy and generate creative industry-related jobs – and I know the Commission will be a good steward of the Poet Laureate program to continue that mission.”

The program is returning to KCAIC after having previously been housed within Humanities Kansas. KCAIC is part of the Community Development Division in the Kansas Department of Commerce.

“As the state’s leading agency in support of all creative disciplines, I’m very excited the Poet Laureate program is making its way back to KCAIC and Commerce,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “The arts are a vital part of economic development – they’re how we remind each other why we do the work we do to build our communities and our world. Sharing beauty and perspective with the people of Kansas is a fantastic way to ensure they’re happy to continue living and working in our state, and I’m very pleased that we are resurrecting this program at the Department of Commerce.”

“Kansas has a long and proud history of supporting poetry and producing great poets. Incorporating the Poet Laureate into our programming will allow us to highlight that legacy and build upon its success,” KCAIC Director Peter Jasso said.

To learn more about the Poet Laureate Program, visit the Poet Laureate page at the Department of Commerce website.

The current Poet Laureate of Kansas is Huascar Medina. Medina is a poet, writer, and performer based in Topeka. He currently works as a freelance copywriter and as the Literary Editor for seveneightfive magazine publishing stories that spotlight literary and artistic events in northeast Kansas.

The Poet Laureate program is free of charge to all Kansas non-profit organizations. If you are interested in hosting Huascar Medina as a speaker or presenter, please contact [email protected] for more information.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Ike Ranks Among Best Presidents

Dwight Eisenhower and Harry Truman played pivotal roles in World War II and remain affixed to one an...

July 5, 2021 Comments

Wild About Kansas Photography Conte...

Kansas News

July 5, 2021

Delivery of New Waste Carts Begins

Top News

July 5, 2021

Salina Symphony Music Director Sear...

Top News

July 5, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Ike Ranks Among Best Pres...
July 5, 2021Comments
Wild About Kansas Photogr...
July 5, 2021Comments
Salina Organization Recei...
July 5, 2021Comments
Charitable Organization R...
July 5, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices