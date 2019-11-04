Poe-Evans Earns KCAC Football Offensive Player of the Week Honor

Kansas Wesleyan’s Trenton Poe-Evans (SR/Needles, Calif.) has been named as the KCAC Football Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts in KWU’s 48-14 win over McPherson on Saturday.

Poe-Evans had a phenomenal day as a receiver for the third-ranked Coyotes. He had six catches for 147 yards and had four touchdowns. All this came in just two quarters of playing as he did not play in the second half.

Poe-Evans had more receiving yards on his own than McPherson had been allowing per game previously. He was part of KWU’s pass offense that had 329 yards and five touchdown passes against McPherson’s pass defense that was ranked No. 4 in the NAIA (138.5 ypg) heading into the game.

The Coyotes remain unbeaten and ranked No. 3 in the NAIA at 9-0 overall and 8-0 in the Kansas Conference. KWU heads to Sterling to take on No. 23 ranked Sterling on Saturday.