Plein Air in Downtown Salina

The Salina Art Center is offering a series of Plein Air workshops starting this Saturday.

“En plein air” is a French expression for “in the open air.” Plein air artists leave the comfort of their studio to work outdoors and directly experience the light, landscape, and energy of the subject matter. Join artists Debbie Wagner, John Keeling, Maggie Gillam, and Karen McCoy to expand your artistic skills and learn new ways of seeing and engaging with downtown Salina. Drawings and paintings created in the workshops will be displayed in downtown merchants’ windows over the summer and at the Salina Art Center in the fall.

Space in each session is limited and participants should register online at www.salinaartcenter.org. Beginner and experienced artists welcome, all materials provided.

The series begins with artist Debbie Wagner in a unique plein air experience capturing people in two different events for downtown Salina. The workshop will begin at the Salina Art Center where they will address the challenges of capturing movement and energy with minimal strokes.

The workshops are from 9am-2pm in downtown Salina. This project was funded in part by the Horizons Grants Program of the Salina Arts and Humanities Foundation. Funding is provided by Horizons, a private donor group.

Painting People in Public Places: Plein Air Gesture Drawing with Debbie Wagner

Saturday, April 28, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Friday, May 4, 5-9 p.m.

$10 per session

Participants will work with watercolor, ink, and conte. All levels of experience are welcome as you delve into the beauty and freedom of painting loosely.

Lunch & Learn at Salina Art Center with Maggie Gillam

Wednesday, May 16, 12-1 p.m.

Free & open to the public

Architect Maggie Gillam will present a lecture on the historic buildings and architecture of downtown. Bring a sack lunch, beverages provided.

Walking Workshop with Karen McCoy

Friday, June 1, 5-7 p.m.

Free & open to the public

Can walking be art? Can it change the way we see our community? Join artist Karen McCoy to learn more about walking as an artistic practice and try some fun and engaging walking exercises as you explore downtown.

Plein Air Downtown Sketches with John Keeling

Saturday, June 16, 10 a.m -3 p.m.

Sunday, June 17, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

$10 per session

Join us for an urban sketching experience exploring the history and the current transition of our downtown. John Keeling, Kansas City watercolorist and Salina native will be giving two 1-day workshops!

Each workshop will introduce you to urban sketching right here in downtown Salina and will include demonstrations from John to help you become familiar with the materials he uses for urban sketching, including pencil, pen, and watercolor. New to watercolor? No worries! Learn from an experienced and helpful instructor.