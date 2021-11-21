Salina, KS

Pleasant Holiday Weather Anticipated

Todd PittengerNovember 21, 2021

Weather should not be a problem for those planning to travel for Thanksgiving. Mostly dry, and seasonable mild conditions are expected.

According to the National Weather Service, a brief warming trend will start off the week across the area. Expect winds to pick up on Tuesday in advance of the next cold front.

Mild and breezy conditions will persist through the middle of the week before a storm system approaches on Wednesday. This system will bring cooler air and a chance of light rain or sprinkles to portions of southeast Kansas.

Into the weekend, Saturday and Sunday, expect sunshine with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez via Unsplash

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

