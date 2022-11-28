Salina, KS

PlayStations Stolen

KSAL StaffNovember 28, 2022

Salina Police are looking for a man who reportedly broke into a home and ran out with a couple of video game consoles.

Police Lieutenant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 200 block of S. Front Street Sunday afternoon after a break-in.

Police say the 47-year-old resident heard someone knocking on the front door but did not open up because he did not recognize them. Moments later the suspect, described as a 6-foot tall, white male tried to force his way in through the back door. He then broke glass out of the front door, entered and removed two PlayStation 5 consoles and a controller.

Loss and damage is listed at just over $2,100.

