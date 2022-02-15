PlayStation at Center of Residential Burglary

Salina Police are searching for multiple suspects who stole items from a residence, tried to sell them at a nearby business and fled once they were recognized.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were dispatched to The Arena, located at 427 S. Broadway, on Monday afternoon for two subjects attempting to sell stolen property. While on the way to the scene, officers were advised two subjects had fled and were eastbound on Holiday St. and had discarded some property.

An officer observed two subjects running between Clark and Montrose jumping over a fence. One subject was wearing a gray hoodie and the other had on a black hoodie. Officers located several items along the subjects route of travel, including a carton of grape Seneca brand cigars and four PlayStation 4 video games along with some drug paraphernalia.

The owner of The Arena reported that he was exiting his business when he observed the two subjects and recognized them from selling him some property a few days prior that turned out to be stolen. He told the subjects he was calling the police, and they fled. The driver of the vehicle they arrived in waited for police to arrive and turned over other property that had been left behind by the two subjects which included a PlayStation 4 and controllers and another pack of cigars.

Around 11 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to the 200 block of S. 2nd St. for a reported residential burglary. The victim, 24-year-old Luke Shannon of Salina, reported he went to work around 11 a.m. and returned home to find things gone inside his residence. He discovered his back door was open. He did not see any damage, but the door no longer closed correctly. He then discovered his PlayStation 4 and several games, along a carton of grape Seneca cigars were missing. Total loss was estimated at $600. The items collected from the incident at The Arena were identified as Shannon’s property and returned to him. The cases are still under investigation.