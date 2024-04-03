“Playmakers” to Bowl For Kids Sake

A “Playmakers” themed event in Salina this weekend is going to have some real-life playmakers attending. The Salina Liberty football team will be joining Big Brothers Big Sisters Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraiser on Saturday.

Bowl For Kids Sake, with this year’s “Playmakers” theme, will take over The Alley in Salina this Saturday, April 6th.

According to the organization, this annual event, known for its camaraderie and community engagement, aims to raise $100,000 to support mentoring programs for local youth.

As part of Bowl For Kids Sake this year, attendees can register for the 2-4pm or 4-6pm bowling sessions to meet their favorite Salina Liberty football players. The players will be available for autographs and will also be giving away a couple prizes to lucky fans.

In addition to the Salina Liberty team’s participation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina will be offering additional prizes during these two sessions.

This year’s theme, “Playmakers,” embodies the spirit of sportsmanship and highlights the transformative power of supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina. By contributing to the cause, you play a crucial role in empowering the youth of our community, enabling them to achieve remarkable victories in each of their personal journeys.

Bowl For Kids Sake isn’t just about bowling; it’s a peer-to-peer fundraiser, empowering individual and teams to raise critical funds in support of our mentoring programs. By becoming a Playmaker and joining this event, you play a crucial role in empowering the youth of our community and enabling them to achieve remarkable victories in their personal journeys.

But that’s not all. Prizes will be awarded during each session for the Best Dressed Team and the Most Team Spirit. So get your jerseys, referee shirts, and pompoms ready to show off your team’s creativity and enthusiasm.

To get involved and become a playmaker, you can register your fundraising team online or make a donation.

Step 1. Team Up: Gather your family, friends, coworker, or anyone else and form a 6-person team. Bowl For Kids’ Sake is perfect for team-building and community engagement.

Step 2. Fundraise: Register your team online to create a personal fundraising page and start collecting donations. Share your page via social media, email, text, or any other means to reach your fundraising goal. Individual fundraising goals are at least $100, while team goal is at least $600. Teams who raise $1200 or more will become a SUPER TEAM and will have a chance to win a team Happy Hour!

Step 3. Party: After all the hard work fundraising, it’s time to celebrate! Each team will enjoy 2 hours of bowling, drinks, pizza, and more at the Bowl For Kids’ Sake party on April 6th.

Bowling time slots are available from noon to 10pm, but slots are filling up fast, so register your team now at: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/salinabfks24/

Can’t attend but still want to support the cause? Text “bowlsalina24” to 50155 followed by the amount you wish to donate.