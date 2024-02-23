“Playmakers” Invited to Bowl For Kids’ Sake

One of the largest bowling events in the area returns this spring. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina is bringing Bowl For Kids’ Sake.

Bowl For Kids’ Sake will take over The Alley in Salina on Saturday, April 6th.

According to the organization, this annual event, known for its camaraderie and community engagement, aims to raise $100,000 to support mentoring programs for local youth.

“Bowl For Kids’ Sake is more than just bowling; is an opportunity for individuals and teams to come together to support a great cause,” said Amanda Otto, CEO. “Bowl For Kids’ Sake raises critical funds to support our one-to-one mentoring programs. Currently the wait list of youth in need of a mentor has reached 100. The need for youth mentorship, in our community, is at an all-time high. The proceeds from events like Bowl For Kids’ Sake are instrumental in creating and supporting safe mentoring relationships for area youth.”

This year’s theme, “Playmakers,” embodies the spirit of sportsmanship and highlights the transformative power of supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina. By contributing to our cause, you play a crucial role in empowering the youth of our community, enabling them to achieve remarkable victories in each of their personal journeys.

To get involved and become a Playmaker, you can form a fundraising team or make a donation. Here’s how:

Step 1. Team up: Form a 6-person team with friends, family, coworkers, neighbors, etc. Bowl For Kids’ Sake is perfect for team building and community engagement.

Step 2. Fundraise: Register your team online to create a personal fundraising page and start collecting donations. Share your page via social media, email, text, or any other means to reach your fundraising goals. Individual fundraising goals are at least $100, while the team goal is at least $600. Teams that raise $1200 or more will become a SUPER TEAM and will have a chance to win a team Happy Hour!

Step 3. Party: After all the hard work fundraising, it’s time to celebrate! Each registered team will enjoy 2-hours of bowling, drinks, pizza, and more at our Bowl For Kids’ Sake party. Choose a bowling time slot that works best for your team, get your best sports uniforms on, and get ready to have a ball!

Bowling time slots are available from noon to 10pm, but slots will fill up fast, so register your team or to donate to the event: visit https://secure.qgiv.com/event/salinabfks24/

“Your donation is an investment in the future of Saline County’s youth,” added Otto. “Join us as we kick off another year of making a difference in the lives of local children through Bowl For Kids’ Sake.”

Event sponsors include:

Champion Sponsors: Meridian Media, Jab It LLC, Salina Regional Health Center, Schwan’s, Taco Bell, The Bennington State Bank, Papa John’s, and Mahaska.

Impact Sponsors: Salina Ortho, Eagle Technologies Inc., Smoky Hill LLC, Conklin Automotive Group, Nex-Tech, Pestinger Distributing, Bin Shop’n-Salina, The Salina Family YMCA.

Igniting Sponsors: Wilson & Company, Clark, Mize & Linville Chtd., Salina Regional Health Foundation, The Bank of Tescott, Great Plains Manufacturing, Hannebaum Grain Co., Pinion, Messinger Total Promotions, and Mr. Freeland Designs.

_ _ _

For more information and to register for Bowl For Kids’ Sake, visit www.bbbssalina.org/bfks