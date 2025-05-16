Playground Fight Investigated

Salina Police investigated a playground incident at Huesner Elementary School earlier this week after four juveniles were involved in a scuffle that generated misinformation across social media.

Police Captain Mike Miller tells KSAL News that three boys between the ages of 8 and 11 were playing together Wednesday after school hours when they were confronted by a 12-year-old boy.

The group left the playground to avoid the older boy, but he followed. When they returned to the school grounds he allegedly hit one of the younger boys and the group fought back.

Police interviewed the 12-year-old boy with his parents and issued him an NTC (Notice to Contact).