Player Selections Announced for 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl

KANSAS– The roster of invitations for the 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl presented by Mammoth was announced during the annual Kansas Shrine Bowl Selection Show on Monday, January 1st. The selections are the result of a combination of statewide media votes and Shrine Bowl coaching staff selections from a list of 457 nominees. You can learn more about the full selection process at www.KansasShrineBowl.com/SelectionProcess. The 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl presented by Mammoth will be played on Saturday, June 29th, 2024 at Welch Stadium in Emporia, Kansas.

“We are excited to invite this excellent group of young men into the Kansas Shrine Bowl family,” said Brice Kesler, Executive Director of the Kansas Shrine Bowl. “They’ve all had tremendous careers on the football field and have earned this opportunity to use those talents they’ve been blessed with, and worked so hard for, to play the game they love for a much bigger cause.”

In addition to playing in the annual East vs. West all-star football game, Kansas Shrine Bowl participants get the opportunity to meet and interact with the Patient Ambassadors from Shriners Children’s during the Hospital Experience Day. An event, that for many, is more impactful than any other event during the week of the Kansas Shrine Bowl. During the Hospital Experience Day, players come to understand that these children have put in the same kind of hard work, dedication and sacrifices they have; only their work has resulted in allowing them to walk, run, play, and live a full life.

To show your support for these players and the children they are impacting by accepting their invitation to participate in the Kansas Shrine Bowl, please visit www.KansasShrineBowl.com/Support. Since 1974, the Kansas Shrine Bowl along with the support from players’ local communities, has sent over $3.8 million to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The Shrine Bowl of Kansas, Inc is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity that produces annual events and related activities with net proceeds benefiting Shriners Children’s. Kansas Shrine All-Star Events also include the Kansas Masonic All-State Marching Band Camp, the Kansas Shrine Bowl All-Star Cheer Camp, the KWCA Kansas Shrine Duals and many other game week events. Shriner’s Children’s, previously Shriners Hospitals for Children, is a health care system of 22 hospitals dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research, and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals. Children up to the age of 18 are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients’ ability to pay. To learn more about the Kansas Shrine Bowl visit www.KansasShrineBowl.com.