Play Selected For Thespian Festival

The Salina Central High School Theatre production of Noises Off has been selected as a mainstage production at the 2024 Kansas Thespian Festival that takes place in January in Wichita at Century II Convention Center.

According to the Central Drama Department, this is a high honor as there are only five productions state-wide that are selected to perform.

Members of Central’s Thespian troupe 639 will travel to festival on January 3rd to reconstruct their two-story set in the Mary Jane Teall Theater at Century II and perform on January 4th for an audience of other theatre students and teachers from around the state. The Kansas Thespian Festival will be attended by over 1,700 students, teachers, and college representatives this year. The production is directed by Barbara Hilt, Central High School Theatre teacher and program director who is assisted by Bill Weaver, Central High School Technical Director.

Adjudication was held by Kansas Thespians utilizing a judging panel in order to determine which shows would be selected for the mainstage and out of all the schools who submitted their productions for adjudication, Central High School was selected as one of the five productions that will have a chance to perform at the festival in January.

Mustangs Central Theatre will be performing an encore performance of their production on December 29th at 7:00pm where patrons can come and watch their production as they prepare for the state festival and they will be accepting any donations towards their trip to help offset the cost of transporting their set and paying for meals and hotel expenses at state for the load-in day of the production. Anyone wishing to contribute can give free-will donations at their encore performances or visit their website in order to make a donation. https://www.onthestage.tickets/salina-central-high-school/donate.

Photo via Matea Gregg For Greater Glory Photography