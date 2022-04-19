Salina, KS

Plant Sale Helping Homeless

Jeff GarretsonApril 19, 2022

A huge plant sale this week with help sow the seeds of recovery for dozens of homeless men in Salina.

Robert Levis, Director of Operations at the Salina Rescue Mission joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with not only a preview of the sale – but a look at the steps these men are taking to find balance again through work and structure.

 

Levis added the Mission serves about 65 men a day with shelter, food and a commitment to help them on the journey to recover from addiction and the poverty cycle.

The Salina Rescue Mission is teaming up with Stutzman’s Greenhouse & Garden Center again this year for a plant sale fundraiser on April 20th through April 23rd. Located on the corner of Cloud and 9th, Stutzman’s will donate 20% of the proceeds to benefit the Salina Rescue Mission.

Levis added that master gardeners will be on hand to assist customers in making the best choices for their homes and landscapes.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

