Plans For Booster Shots Being Prepared

Public health and medical experts from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday released a statement on a plan for COVID-19 booster shots for the American people.

Health officials say available data make very clear that protection against COVID infection begins to decrease over time following the initial doses of vaccination, and in association with the dominance of the Delta variant, they are starting to see evidence of reduced protection against mild and moderate disease. Based on the latest assessment, the current protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death could diminish in the months ahead, especially among those who are at higher risk or were vaccinated during the earlier phases of the vaccination rollout. For that reason, a booster shot will be needed to maximize vaccine-induced protection and prolong its durability.

More specific details were not immediately released, but booster shots will be encouraged for everyone who has been fully vaccinated with the Moderna or Phizer vaccines. It is also anticipated those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also need a booster.

Locally, the Saline County Vaccine Collaborative partners are in the beginning stages of planning a local response to this new information.

As always, please contact your primary medical provider if you have questions or concerns about receiving a third vaccination for COVID-19