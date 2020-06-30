Planning for Safe 4th of July

Before one fuse is lit – fireworks safety begins with a check on each vendor’s tent in and around Salina to ensure a safe Independence Day holiday.

Salina Fire Chief Kevin Royse tells KSAL News that before any firecrackers are sold to the public, tents are checked by city code inspectors and then again by fire officials.

Fireworks can be discharged now in Saline County between 8am and midnight through July 5th.

While they are on sale in the City of Salina right now, they can only be discharged in the city limits on July 3rd and July 4 between 8am and 11pm

Fireworks cannot be discharged in parks, or on other public property. They can only be be discharged on private property. It is unlawful for a minor to possess and use fireworks without adult supervision.

The Salina Police Department and the Salina Fire Department can issue firework citations, as can the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief of Police Brad Nelson tells KSAL News, if someone is causing a disturbance outside the allotted times then call to report it.

To report fireworks violations, please contact the Salina Police Department at 826-7210 – do not dial 911 unless it is an emergency situation requiring immediate response by Police, Fire, or EMS.