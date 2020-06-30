Salina, KS

Now: 98 °

Currently: Fair and Breezy

Hi: 103 ° | Lo: 71 °

Planning for Safe 4th of July

Jeff GarretsonJune 30, 2020
Cory Bird points out the location of fireworks that the customer's asked for.

Before one fuse is lit – fireworks safety begins with a check on each vendor’s tent in and around Salina to ensure a safe Independence Day holiday.

Salina Fire Chief Kevin Royse tells KSAL News that before any firecrackers are sold to the public, tents are checked by city code inspectors and then again by fire officials.

 

Fireworks can be discharged now in Saline County between 8am and midnight through July 5th.

While they are on sale in the City of Salina right now, they can only be discharged in the city limits on July 3rd and July 4 between 8am and 11pm

Fireworks cannot be discharged in parks, or on other public property. They can only be be discharged on private property. It is unlawful for a minor to possess and use fireworks without adult supervision.

The Salina Police Department and the Salina Fire Department can issue firework citations, as can the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

 

Chief of Police Brad Nelson tells KSAL News, if someone is causing a disturbance outside the allotted times then call to report it.

 

To report fireworks violations, please contact the Salina Police Department at 826-7210 – do not dial 911 unless it is an emergency situation requiring immediate response by Police, Fire, or EMS.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

Salina Pubic Buses to Require Masks

Those using public transportation in the Salina area will be required to wear a face covering. Am...

June 30, 2020 Comments

Coronavirus Relief Fund Advisory Co...

COVID-19 Top News

June 30, 2020

Cory Bird points out the location of fireworks that the customer's asked for.

Planning for Safe 4th of July

Kansas News

June 30, 2020

Stolen Car Transported to NYC

Kansas News

June 30, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Cory Bird points out the location of fireworks that the customer's asked for.
Planning for Safe 4th of ...
June 30, 2020Comments
Stolen Car Transported to...
June 30, 2020Comments
Public Transportation Hou...
June 30, 2020Comments
12 New Saline County COVI...
June 29, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH