Planning For Kids’ Education Future

As students head back to school it makes this a good time to think about and plan for the educational future for a child in your life.

The State of Kansas provides matching grants of up to $600 per year for contributions to a 529 account for families with household incomes less than 200% of the current federal poverty level.

The State of Kansas wants all children to have an opportunity for a college education, including those from families who otherwise may not be able to afford it. That’s why Kansas is willing to match up to $600 of contributions into a Learning Quest account for families who qualify.

If you start at birth, Kansas will contribute over $10,000 to your child’s education. Your investments are managed with the help of American Century Investments.

According to the Kansas State Treasurer’s Office, they will be giving away three accounts worth $529 each as part of a Back to School giveaway. You must enter by August 16th. Click here to enter.