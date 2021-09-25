Plane Makes Belly Landing in Hillsboro

A pilot from Texas was able to walk away after he was forced to make a rough landing at a small airport in Central Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 69-year-old Perry Proffitt from Keller, Texas, was flying a 1964 Beechcraft single-engine fixed wing aircraft. The agency says as he was landing at Hillsboro Municipal Airport when the landing gear failed. The aircraft landed on its belly.

Proffitt was not injured in the landing.

The incident happened at 11:50 Friday morning at the airport in Hillsboro.