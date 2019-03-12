Plane Crashes Into House

No serious injuries are reported after a small plane crashed into a house in southern Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a small plane landed at Lloyd Stearman Field in Benton and crashed into a nearby home.

A Cessna L19 Bird dog airplane was attempting to land at the Lloyd Stearman Airfield in Benton. There are two runways at the airport paved and unpaved. Upon landing on the unpaved runway, the pilot lost control of the aircraft and the plane veered off to the southwest striking an unoccupied residence.

The student pilot is identified as 65-year-old Victor Riffel. A passenger, 35-year-old Joseph Bertapelle, was taken to a Wichita hospital with minor injuries. No one was inside the home at the time of the incident.

(Photo via KSN News)