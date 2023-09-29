Plane Crashes at Herington Airport

Authorities are investigating a plane crash at the Herington Airport.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, on Thursday morning the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a damaged plane off the runway at Herington Regional Airport. No one was reported to have been around the plane.

The plane appeared to have been attempting to land when due to an unknown situation, the landing gear failed.

First responders were unable to locate a pilot or any other occupants. They were later located and identified as:

Pilot James Robertson, 58, from Cullman, Oklahoma

Pilot Trainee Andrew Kopec, 38, from Tuttle, Oklahoma

Neither had any apparent injuries.

The investigation is continuing.