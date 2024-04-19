Plan Would Fund Norton County Hospital/EMS

Residents will vote next month on a measure that, if enacted, would fund Norton County Hospital and EMS.

Local officials say the one-percent sales-tax increase would help fund the facilities, both of which posted double-digit deficits over the past three years.

Three-fourths of funds raised by the increase would go to the hospital. Remaining funds would support EMS.

If enacted, the increase reportedly would kick in on October 1st. If the measure fails, hospital officials say they’ll be forced to cut back both on services and staff.