Plan in Motion to Remove, Burn Logs

Pull, stack and burn, that’s the over simplified plan to remove thousands of logs that are currently jammed in the Smoky Hill River near Bill Burke Park.

Martha Tasker Utiilities Director for the City of Salina joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at a range of issues including the action plan to remove the log pile.

Tasker says Diehl Enterprises will build a rock bed toward the north end of the pile so heavy equipment will have a footing to operate on and grab the logs for transport.

Loads will be stacked at an open area at the Salina Wastewater Treatment Plant northeast of town- then burned.

The contract calls for the removal of sediment and tree debris, in an amount not to exceed $452,351. The project is scheduled to be mostly wrapped up within six weeks.

Heavy rain events in June and July led to a high volume of water in the Smoky Hill River that pushed logs and debris into the massive pile that is about 100-yards long and trapped on the bank near Bill Burke Park.