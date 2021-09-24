Plainville Spoils Ell-Saline’s Homecoming

In a battle of the Cardinals, it was Plainville travelling to Brookville and shutting out Ell-Saline on Friday night 36-zip.

After a scoreless first quarter, Plainville got it in high gear in quarter number 2. Senior Ben Hansen scored the first touchdown of the game on an 11-yard run with 7:47 to go before halftime. On their next drive senior QB Ethan Hamilton connected with senior Andres Dewey for a 16 yard touchdown pass. The back breaker occurred with 1:37 before the break when Hamilton hit a 45 yard TD pass to junior Carter Cellmer and following a 2-point conversion the halftime score was 22-0.

Another blow to the Ell-Saline chances happened midway through the 2nd stanza when Ell-Salina junior QB had to leave the game with a sprained ankle. He was replaced by sophomore Marshall Johnson for the remainder of the game.

Plainville picked up right where they left off following the intermission when Hamilton scored with 6:36 to go in the 3rd quarter on a 6-yard run. Dewey finished off the scoring on a nifty 50-yard run with 3:26 left in the 3rd quarter.

The 4th quarter was played with a continuous clock.

The Homecoming King for Ell-Saline was Gabe Roach and Laura Miller was crowned Queen.

Ell-Saline fell to 2-2 on the season and travels to Sedgwick next week to take on those 4-0 Cardinals. Sedgwick wiped out Stanton County on Friday, 62-0. Meanwhile the 3-1 Cardinals of Plainville have a home game next week against undefeated Inman.