A “Plains, Trains and Cowboys” two-day heritage celebration will held in Abilene this Friday and Saturday. Hosted by Old Abilene Town, the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad, and the Dickinson County Heritage Center, it features western experiences, live music, cowboy poets, and train rides. It will be a celebration marking the U.S. 250th anniversary.

All are invited to step back in time and experience a taste of the Old West.

Buffalo Bills Best of the Wild West Show. It will feature sharpshooters, outlaws, and trick riding straight out of history. Watch as outlaws attempt a daring hold up. Will the law catch up in time?

“Plains, Trains and Cowboys” will be located on the grounds of Old Abilene Town, the Dickinson County Heritage Center, and the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for youth 17 and under. Wristband can be purchased day of or ahead of time at Dickinson County Heritage Center, Old Abilene Town or the Rock Island Depot.

Friday – April 24, 2026

Gates open at Noon

1:00pm – Gunfight – Old Abilene Town Street

1:30pm – Cancan Girls – Old Abilene Town Alamo

2:00pm Train Ride – Abilene and Smokey Valley Railroad

2:00pm – Storytellers – Old Town Pavilion

2:30pm – Cowboy Poet Ron Wilson – Heritage Hall

3:30pm – Gunfight/ Cancan girls – Old Abilene Town

4:00pm – Serenity String Band – Old Town Pavilion

4:30pm – Ron Wilson – Heritage Hall

5:00pm – Wild West Show – Arena

8:00pm – Lazy Wayne Band – Old Town Pavilion

Other Friday Activities:

Dickinson Co. Heritage Center Carnival Games 12:00pm – 6:00 pm

Carousel rides – 12:00pm – 6:00 pm

Tractor Exhibit 12:00pm – 8:00 pm

Old Abilene Town

Old Fashioned Photos 12:00pm – 5:00 pm

Kids Activities/crafts 12:00pm – 4:00 pm

Stagecoach Rides 1:00pm-4:00pm

Saturday – April 25, 2026

Gates open at 10:00 am

10:00am Train Ride

10:30am – Story Teller – Old Town Pavilion

11:00am Train Ride

11:30am – Gunfights/cancan girls – Old Abilene Town

12.00pm – Train Ride – (train robbery)

1:00pm – Fiddlers – Heritage Hall

2:15pm – Dave Zerfas – Heritage Hall

3:30pm – Gunfights/Cancan Girls – Old Abilene Town

4:00pm – String Band – Old Town Pavilion

4:30pm – Dave Zerfas – Heritage Hall

5:00pm – Wild West Show – Arena

6:00pm – Chuck Wagon Meal – pre sale Heritage Center 6:00pm – Fiddlers – Old Abilene Pavilion

8:00pm – Rusty Rierson – Old Abilene Pavilion

Other Saturday Activities:

Dickinson Co. Heritage Center Photography Class 9:00am – 12:00 pm

Carnival games 10:00am-4:00 pm Carousel 10:00am – 6:00 pm

Cast Iron Cooking Class 3:00pm – 6:00 pm Tractor show 10:00pm-4:00 pm

Old Abilene Town

Old Fashioned Photos 10:00am-5:00 pm

Kids activities/Crafts 12:00pm – 4:00 pm

Stagecoach 1:00pm – 5:00 pm