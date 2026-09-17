Pizzeria Disturbance Prompts Arrest

A disturbance inside a pizzeria in Salina prompted an arrest.

According to Salina Police, on Wednesday officers were sent to Coop’s Pizzeria 1219 W. Crawford in reference to a female in the business causing a disturbance and chasing patrons around.

Officers arrived and contacted the suspect in a parking lot at 1201 W. Crawford. When Officers approached the female she became aggressive and had to be detained. While being detained the suspect kicked an SPD Co-Responder who was on scene attempting to help, threatened to kill a police officer, and spit at officers.

A WRAP was used to detain the suspect. Following the arrest she was transported to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment and then booked into the Salina County Jail.

Arrested was Nicole L Hoffschneider, 41,of Salina.

Charges include criminal threat, assault of a law enforcment officer, battery, and littering.

Hoffschneider was also found to have a warrant from Saline County for a probation violation.

The SPD Co-Responder did not require medical attention.