A Kansas icon has passed away.

The man who co-founded Pizza Hut in Wichita, Frank Carney, has passed away at the age of 82.

Carney and his older brother borrowed 600-dollars from their mother to open a beer and pizza restaurant in 1958, and they later franchised the first Pizza Hut in Topeka. The Carney brothers then sold Pizza Hut in 1977 for 310-million-dollars.