A Pittsburg man is dead following Wednesday night’s single-vehicle, rollover crash in southeast Kansas.

Troopers say 21-year-old Caden Anderson had been headed south on South 200th Street in Pittsburg, Kansas, shortly before his Chevy Tahoe went off the road around 9 p.m. and hit a culvert, at which point it overturned at a high rate of speed.

Anderson, who reportedly was not wearing a seat belt, was declared dead at the scene. No other injuries are reported.