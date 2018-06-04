Pitching Shines in Opening Weekend for Falcons

The Salina legion baseball squad started 2018 with a championship.

The Falcons recorded a doubleheader sweep of Great Bend Sunday, securing the Jim Allen Wood Bat Tournament championship in Ottawa. Salina outscored opponents 36-2 with four complete-game performances by pitchers.

Ell-Saline’s Richard Davis set the tone in a 6-0 victory over the Kansas Senators. Davis scattered five hits in the complete-game outing.

Cason Long of Salina South was spectacular in game two, tossing a five-inning no-hitter against Ottawa. Long struck out 10 with three walks in a 10-0 run-rule victory over the Arrows.

On the final day, Cade Sterrett of Salina South recorded a two-hit shutout as the Falcons downed Great Bend 8-0. Sterrett struck out seven as well. Zach Farmer, Brogen Richardson and Ethan Kickhaefer had two hits in the game.

Salina Central’s Kickhaefer wrapped up the weekend stepping on the hill for a 12-2 victory. Kickhaefer struck out six, capping off the championship weekend.

Salina travels to McPherson Tuesday for a doubleheader.

(Photo from Salina Baseball)