Salina, KS

Now: 41 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 41 ° | Lo: 28 °

Pitching Falters in Royals’ Opening Day

Pat StrathmanMarch 29, 2018

Many questions surrounded the Kansas City Royals going into Opening Day.

But it was the one familiar face that didn’t show promise.

Starter Danny Duffy gave up three home runs, coughed up a four-run cushion, and the Royals fell to the hard-hitting Chicago White Sox, 14-7, at Kauffman Stadium.

Duffy was far from sluggish in the initial stages of his 2018 debut. After leaving his final start of spring training due to shoulder tightness, the left-hander rolled through Chicago’s lineup, striking out five in the first three innings.

Kansas City’s offense gave Duffy a sizable advantage, plating four runs off former Royal and Chicago starter James Shields. Third baseman Mike Moustakas singled in Jon Jay in his return. Then, first baseman Lucas Duda belted a three-run blast to center, putting KC ahead 4-0 after one inning.

Chicago returned the favor with four runs on three homers in the fourth, one by Jose Abreu, Matt Davidson and Tim Anderson. Yoan Moncada gave the White Sox the lead for good, doubling to left to end Duffy’s day.

While KC’s offense was held to four hits in the final eight innings, Davidson and Anderson homered again for Chicago in the fifth. Davidson rocked three balls that went over the fence, the first by a White Sox player since 2012. The White Sox pounded the ball, tallying 14 hits.

Duffy lasted four innings, gave up seven hits, five runs and struck out five. Shields calmed down after the frantic first, tossing six innings, and giving up five hits and four runs.

Kansas City receives the day off Friday before battling Chicago again on Saturday. Ian Kennedy is slated to start for KC while Chicago counters with Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 6:15 with pregame at 5:30 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Royals Sign Duda to a One-year Contract

February 28, 2018 10:41 am

Royals Acquire RHP’s Jesse Hahn, Heath Fill...

January 30, 2018 6:01 am

Royals Sign Alcides Escobar

January 29, 2018 3:14 pm

Royals Agree to Terms with Herrera, Karns for...

January 12, 2018 3:52 pm

Latest Stories

Sports News

Pitching Falters in Royals’ O...

Many questions surrounded the Kansas City Royals going into Opening Day. But it was the one famil...

March 29, 2018 Comments

Salina Temporarily Without Air Serv...

Top News

March 29, 2018

UPDATE: Cheating Ended This Relatio...

Joan Jerkovich

March 29, 2018

Injury Crash on S. 9th

Kansas News

March 29, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Injury Crash on S. 9th
March 29, 2018Comments
KS Aging Department to Ta...
March 29, 2018Comments
School Funding Increase A...
March 29, 2018Comments
KSU Polytechnic Partners ...
March 29, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH