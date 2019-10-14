Salina, KS

Pistol Used in Salina Robbery

October 14, 2019

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage after an armed robber ran out of a Salina gas station with cash on Friday night.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, no one was hurt after a man dressed in all black, wearing a black mask over his face entered the 5 Corner Gas and Food store located at 848 N. Broadway around 9pm carrying a handgun.

The robber jumped over the counter and pointed the pistol at a male staff member and then grabbed a box of money from under the register.

Police say he fled the store on foot running south down the alley with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A female customer was also in store at the time of the robbery.

