Pistol Stolen in Residential Burglary

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary after a gun was stolen from a home.

According to Captain Gary Hanus sometime between 7am and 5pm Tuesday someone forced open a backdoor at a home located in the 700 block of W. Woodland Avenue and removed several items.

Police say the thief took a .22 caliber Walther pistol along with a laptop computer, iPhone 7, a number of movies on DVD, and a pet’s prescription medication.

Loss and damage is listed at $960.

Police say a witness told them about a suspicious person they saw in the neighborhood. Investigators are hoping that home surveillance video from around the area will provide more leads.