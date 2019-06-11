Pistol Stolen in Home Burglary

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary after a gun was stolen from a couple’s bedroom.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between noon and 3:15pm on Monday, someone entered a home in the 200 block of N. Columbia and walked out with a Springfield 1911 .45 ACP pistol.

Police say a 48-year-old woman had come home around 2:30pm and then heard a loud noise. Moments later she recognized an acquaintance’s silver car across the street driving away.

When her husband came home he discovered the pistol was missing from his nightstand.

Loss is listed at $635.

Police are looking for a possible suspect in the case who may have entered the home through an unlocked door.