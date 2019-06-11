Salina, KS

Now: 75 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 79 ° | Lo: 56 °

Pistol Stolen in Home Burglary

KSAL StaffJune 11, 2019

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary after a gun was stolen from a couple’s bedroom.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between noon and 3:15pm on Monday, someone entered a home in the 200 block of N. Columbia and walked out with a Springfield 1911 .45 ACP pistol.

Police say a 48-year-old woman had come home around 2:30pm and then heard a loud noise. Moments later she recognized an acquaintance’s silver car across the street driving away.

When her husband came home he discovered the pistol was missing from his nightstand.

Loss is listed at $635.

Police are looking for a possible suspect in the case who may have entered the home through an unlocked door.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Pistol Stolen in Home Burglary

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary after a gun was stolen from a couple's bedroo...

June 11, 2019 Comments

Kansas adds transfer Isaiah Moss to...

Sports News

June 10, 2019

Governor Asks President For More He...

Kansas News

June 10, 2019

Infant Dies in Hot Vehicle

Kansas News

June 10, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Pistol Stolen in Home Bur...
June 11, 2019Comments
Governor Asks President F...
June 10, 2019Comments
Infant Dies in Hot Vehicl...
June 10, 2019Comments
Poolside Arrest
June 10, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH