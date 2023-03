Salina Police are investigating a vehicle burglary after a 9mm handgun was stolen.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, sometime between March 10 and March 23, someone entered an unlocked pickup and removed a Ruger Max 9mm pistol from the center console of the vehicle.

The owner’s wife had been using the truck during that time period and was unsure when the weapon was stolen.

The Ruger brand gun is valued at $450.