Pistol Fires During Scuffle for Gun

A struggle over a 9mm pistol leads to an arrest after the gun goes off outside a Salina home.

Police responded to a shots fired call on Friday night. Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that around 9:30pm, officers were sent to the 1000 block of E. Iron after receiving a call from a concerned neighbor.

Police say 57-year-old Patrick Syler allegedly fired a single bullet from a 9mm pistol, following a dispute he had with a 46-year-old man who was there to help him move furniture. Police report that Syler became angry with the man – accusing him of stealing a remote controlled car and a scuffle ensued.

Syler pulled a gun and as the two men wrestled over control of the weapon it discharged. The bullet struck the house, nearly missing a 71-year-old man who was on the porch but he did suffer a slight abrasion on his side from possible shrapnel or something else.

Syler is now facing multiple charges that could include aggravated battery, aggravated assault plus possession of illegal drugs after investigators found opiates and marijuana inside his house.