Pipkin, Williams Ink National Letters of Intent with Men’s Basketball

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State first-year head men’s basketball coach Paul Mills announced his first recruiting class Saturday afternoon with the signing of Zion Pipkin and TJ Williams to National Letters of Intent.

Zion Pipkin | 6-1 | Guard | Legacy School of Sport Sciences | Houston, Texas

A 6-foot-1 combo guard from Houston, Texas, Pipkin is rated a 3-star recruit by 247Sports and the 10th-rated player in the state of Texas (No. 148 overall). Pipkin is closing his prep career playing for former Shocker P.J. Couisnard at the Legacy School of Sport Sciences in the Houston area. He committed to the Shockers over programs Colorado, Houston, TCU and others. Pipkin is a tough-minded lead guard and is an elite disruptor on defense. He has a strong build to guard with physicality and take contact initiated through penetration to the chest. Offensively, he is a threat as a three-level scorer, great at negotiating ball screens to make the right basketball play. With his length, budding skill, and instincts as a decision maker, Pipkin’s game oozes with two-way upside. He is the son of Myra, and has eight brothers and sisters: Kayla, Kenya, Kuppid, Justin, Christian, Jaylon, Derrick and Michael.

Coach Mills on Zion Pipkin:

“Zion was a player we targeted early in this process due to his competitiveness, playmaking and scoring. He is a complete package at the guard position. He can defend the entire court and he has the playmaking ability to score on any matchup he is faced with during the course of the game. Shocker fans will love all that Zion brings to the court and his teammates will love the value he provides on both sides of the ball. Please join me in welcoming Zion to Wichita State.”

TJ Williams | 6-5 | Guard | Wichita Heights | Wichita, Kan.

Another Top-200 prospect comes from the Shockers’ backyard. Heights star TJ Williams chose to stay home, picking the hometown Shockers over Iowa and Missouri. The 6-foot-5 guard is the third-rated player in the state of Kansas and a 3-star prospect. 247Sports describes him as one of the more explosive wing players in the class of 2024, Williams is at his best when he’s playing in attack mode and attacking the rim. He has the tools to be an elite defender. Williams averaged 16.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks last season at Heights, while leading the Falcons to their second straight appearance in the Class 6A state championship game. Entering his senior season, Williams has compiled a 66-9 record and a 2022 6A State Title. He is a two-time all-conference and all-state selection. As a junior, Williams was named first team by the KBCA, Wichita Eagle and was the Vype Wichita Player of the Year. Williams is slated to join a list of hometown players to play for the Shockers in the past decade, which includes Evan Wessel (2011-16), Conner Frankamp (2015-18), Samajae Haynes-Jones (2017-19) and current Shocker Xavier Bell. He’s the son of Tim and Kim Williams, and has one sister, Brooke.

Coach Mills on TJ Williams:

“I am ecstatic that TJ will be playing his college basketball in Wichita. He has had a sensational high school career in Wichita and I anticipate that his contributions collegiately will result in many memorable moments as well. He has offensive and defensive versatility, that is unique to his skillset and size, that will allow him to make the transition to college basketball quicker than most typical freshman. We are excited that one of Wichita’s own will make his college debut in a Shocker uniform.”