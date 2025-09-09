Pipe-Wielding Man Arrested

A truck driver from Sedgwick was arrested in Salina after allegedly threatening man with a pipe, and damaging a car during a disturbance on a Salina street.

On Monday afternoon at around 1:00 officers responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of S. Ohio.

Police say it was determined a semi-truck was stopped in the middle of Ohio loading a vehicle. The driver of the truck, identified as 47-year-old Justin Scott of Sedgwick, had tow straps lying across one of the northbound lanes causing traffic to back up. Drivers asked Scott to move the straps. When he did not, a driver in one of the vehicles, a 21-year-old male from Salina, exited his vehicle and began moving the straps from the driving lane. Scott then pushed the victim and put the straps back in the roadway. Scott then retrieved a pipe from his vehicle and raised it as if he was going to strike the victim. The victim ran back to his vehicle and began to drive away. As the vehicle drove by Scott he struck the vehicle near the trunk area.

Damage was estimated at about $2,000.

Scott was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include:

Agg assault; w/ deadly weapon

Battery; Phys contact rude/insult/angry manner

Criminal Damage to Property

There were no injuries in the incident.