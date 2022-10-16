October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This Tuesday, October 18th, is Pink Out The Town where everyone is encouraged to wear pink on that day.
On Tuesday the Salina Applebee’s will be donating 50% of sales on select menu items during the event to Tammy Walker Cancer Center.
Here are some facts about breast cancer from the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
- 1 in 8 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime
- Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except for skin cancers. It is estimated that in 2022, approximately 30% of all new women cancer diagnoses will be breast cancer.
- Although rare, men get breast cancer too. In 2022, an estimated 2170 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S. and approximately 530 men will die from breast cancer.
- There are over 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the United States.