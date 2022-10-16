Salina, KS

Now: 55 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 68 ° | Lo: 49 °

Pink Out the Town

Todd PittengerOctober 16, 2022

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This Tuesday, October 18th, is Pink Out The Town where everyone is encouraged to wear pink on that day.

On Tuesday the Salina Applebee’s will be donating 50% of sales on select menu items during the event to Tammy Walker Cancer Center.

Here are some facts about breast cancer from the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

  • 1 in 8 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime
  • Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except for skin cancers. It is estimated that in 2022, approximately 30% of all new women cancer diagnoses will be breast cancer.
  • Although rare, men get breast cancer too. In 2022, an estimated 2170 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S. and approximately 530 men will die from breast cancer.
  • There are over 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the United States.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Street Eats and Beats Returns Satur...

What is becoming one of the favorite festivals in Salina is quickly approaching. Salina Area Young P...

October 16, 2022 Comments

Pink Out the Town

Top News

October 16, 2022

Minneapolis Run their Way to Victor...

Sports News

October 16, 2022

Salinan to Lead Kansas 4-H Program

Farming News

October 16, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KWU Plans New Student Hou...
October 15, 2022Comments
Clean Energy Jobs Growing...
October 15, 2022Comments
Burglary Arrests Made
October 14, 2022Comments
Average Price at The Pump...
October 14, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra