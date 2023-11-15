“Pink Friday” Planned in Abilene

The holiday season is rapidly approaching, and Abilene is gearing up for a celebration of community and local commerce with the arrival of “Pink Friday” this coming on Friday, November 17.

According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, this fun holiday shopping event, inspired by the Boutique Hub, will infuse the traditional Black Friday shopping experience with a special emphasis on supporting local businesses.

The Birth of Pink Friday

In 2021, Jamie Stroda of Aksent Boutique first introduced the idea of Pink Friday to Abilene. Julie Roller Weeks, the Director of the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau, shared, “Amid the challenges brought about by the pandemic, Pink Friday emerged as the perfect opportunity to generate positive publicity and, more importantly, to remind customers of the benefits of supporting independently-owned businesses.”

The Power of Shopping Local

Shopping local is more than just a transaction; it’s a commitment to your community. When you choose to shop local, you’re not only supporting local business owners, but you’re also enjoying the immediate satisfaction of walking away with your purchases. With the holiday season fast approaching, shopping locally means you won’t be left waiting for delivery trucks or shipping containers to bring your gifts.

Shoppers – Take the Pledge!

When you shop local with a local store, you’re not just making a purchase; you’re making a statement:

You support your community.

You employ local families.

You help build local parks and schools.

You contribute to local charities.

You support the dreams of a business owner.

You are served and supported by a community that cares.

This holiday season, let’s come together, paint the town pink, and support the dreams of our local businesses. Abilene is waiting to welcome you to Pink Friday, where small acts of shopping can lead to big impacts in our community.

Learn more at www.AbileneKansas.org/PinkFriday

Photos via Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau