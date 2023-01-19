Pin and Ink Showcase Returns

Put your creativity to the test while supporting a noble and local cause.

According to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina, the Pin and Ink Art Showcase returns on Monday, February 27th from 5:00pm-7:00pm at the Stiefel Theatre Watson Room.

Local artists of all ages and skill levels are invited to display their talent at this free, family-friendly gallery exhibit. Bowling pins can be picked up at the Big Brothers Big Sisters office (500 Kenwood Park Dr.) Monday-Thursday 9 am-6 pm or Friday 9 am-12 pm. All decorated bowling pins are due back to BBBS by February 22nd.

Everyone is invited to the Pin and Ink Showcase for appetizers, drinks, and a silent auction featuring unique pieces of bowling pin art. All proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina.