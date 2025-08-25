Pilot Killed in Crash

A pilot was killed when his small aircraft crashed after taking off in North Central Kansas Sunday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a single engine a Rans S-21 Airaile plane took off from the airport in Concordia. When a possible mechanical issue occurred, the plane lost altitude and nose dived into the ground.

The pilot, identified as 76-year-old David Kadel of Concordia, suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

The crash happened at around 7:30 Sunday evening at 1674 N. 150th Road in Concordia.