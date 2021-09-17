Piggy Bank Stolen in Hotel Burglaries

The Salina Police Department is investigating two alleged burglaries at a hotel yesterday morning.

Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that between 5 and 11 a.m. at America’s Best Value Inn at 636 Westport Blvd., two rooms were entered without permission.

In one room, $1,225 in power tools belonging to a 41-year old Salina man were taken. In another room, two smartphones, a bluetooth speaker and a green piggy bank were stolen. A 22-year-old Salina man owned the piggy bank, and he said there was $1,500 inside.

Neither room showed signs of forced entry. Officers are working on getting video surveillance footage from the hotel.