Pie Inspired Social Friday

A unique pie-inspired social is planned in Lindsborgh this week. Makers Street Artwalk will be Friday and organizers are sending a call for pies.

Maker Street Artwalk will host its 6th Annual Pie and Ice Cream Social and Pie baking Contest on Friday. At the Red Barn Studio, 212 S. Main St. Kathy and Norman Peterson will be providing the homemade ice cream once more.

Entry forms for the Pie Contest can be found at Makers Street-The Lindsborg Artwalk Facebook or can be picked up at the Red Barn Studio, The White Peacock, Collections and Essentials or

the Smoky Valley Arts and Folklife Center. Entry forms and a $5 entry fee for the pie contest must be submitted by end of the day Wednesday to the Red Barn or the White Peacock. Contest pies must be delivered to the Red Barn on Friday at 3PM. Winners will be announced Friday at 8:30 PM at the beginning of the Pie Social.

The Lindsborg Community Brass Ensemble will play from 8-8:45. Musicians are welcome to bring their instruments and play over some jazz changes. Then, from 8:45-9:30 the Front Porch Pickers will perform.

They need pies for the social. If you bring a pie, you get 2 pieces of pie and 2 scoops of ice cream, or there is a donation of $5 for a slice of pie and $2 for a scoop of ice cream.

Proceeds from the event go to benefit SVAFC.

Artist in residence Laura Baker, yes, Baker, (a pie contest judge) will make a pie to be auctioned off by silent auction, flavor, TBD. Also concurrent with the pie social, there will be an exhibition of Baker’s illustrations for her upcoming cookbook, “Pie As Art, Volume 2”. There will be Pie-art coloring pages for kids.

You don’t want to miss the annual pie social. The pies are delicious.

For more information, visit Makers Street-The Lindsborg Artwalk Facebook.