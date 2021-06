A Salina man was banged up after his Harley was hit by a pickup at an intersection.

Police Captain Paul Forrester says 59-year-old Dennis Marlow had scrapes on his arms, back and left leg after an accident on Thursday evening around 5:40pm at Cloud and Quincy.

Police say 35-year-old Tyler Paulson did not see the motorcycle in time to avoid the crash in his 2008 Ford F150. He was cited for failure to yield.

Marlow was not transported to the hospital.