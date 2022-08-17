Salina, KS

Pickup-Semi Injury Crash

KSAL StaffAugust 17, 2022

A two vehicle crash sends three people to the hospital with serious injuries.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a pickup driven by a 17-year-old male failed to yield to a semi truck and trailer at the intersection of Centennial and Hedberg Road and collided.

Authorities say the southbound Kenworth semi hit the eastbound Chevy Silverado just behind the driver’s door and then overturned.

The 17-year-old pickup driver from Assaria and his 15-year-old female passenger were both hurt and transported to Salina Regional Health Center as well as 61-year-old Gregory Manning of Assaria who was operating the Kenworth.

A 40-year-old male riding in the semi was not injured.

The accident occurred Tuesday afternoon around 2:25pm.

Photos courtesy: Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

