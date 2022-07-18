Physical Bar Confrontation Breaks Man’s Hip

An arrest was made Saturday night after a heated confrontation at a bar.

Otha Toyne, a 59-year-old man from Salina, was arrested Saturday on requested charges of aggravated battery, mistreatment of an elderly person, two counts of battery and DUI.

Salina Police Sgt. Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that the incident occurred around 7 p.m. at Chuck’s Bar, located at 600 N. Santa Fe. Police were sent to the location on reports of a disturbance. Once officers arrived, they learned that Toyne allegedly pushed a 62-year-old man after a confrontation. The victim fell to the floor and broke his hip.

When officers were on the scene, Tonniges said Toyne was highly intoxicated and was attempting to leave in a vehicle. Officers were able to stop the vehicle and take Toyne into custody.