Photography Exhibit at Library.

Todd Pittenger
September 28, 2022

Photographer Danton McDiffett is currently displaying his exhibit “Memories on Metal” in Salina Public Library’s Gallery 708 now through Oct. 17.

According to the library, “Memories on Metal” depicts visually stunning imagery from nature, local Salina scenery and more. The photos are printed on metal which gives the pieces a striking appearance. McDiffett, an employee of Salina Public Library, enjoys using photography as a way to share his journey through life with others.

“If anyone finds joy or inspiration in my photos, I have met the goal I aim for with every picture I make and share with the world,” said McDiffett.

Currently living in Salina, he has spent the majority of his life in Kansas, surrounded by the natural beauty Kansas offers. As a public school teacher for over thirty years, McDiffett took thousands of pictures of students’ activities, but now, recently retired, he looks forward to having more time to explore new scenery and seek out more eye-catching photographic opportunities. McDiffett also shoots local sports and civic events for Kansas Wesleyan University.

The public is welcome to view the exhibit during library hours — 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and Noon-6 p.m. Sunday.

A reception for the artist will be from 4-5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7.

Salina Public Library photo

