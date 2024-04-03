Photo Journalist to Speak in Salina

A respected photo journalist will speak at an event in Salina.

According to the Salina Photography Club, photojournalist Travis Heying will be the guest speaker for their April meeting. The event will take place on April 16th at 6:30 PM at the Salina Public Library in the Prescott Room.

Heying brings a wealth of experience. With a distinguished career that has taken him from the local beats of Wichita to internationally-significant events in the Middle East, Heying has consistently demonstrated his prowess behind the lens. A staff photographer for the Wichita Eagle since 1997, he has meticulously captured stories that range from heartwrenching disasters to high-stakes sporting events, garnering respect and adulation for his ability to weave compelling narratives through his images.

The University of Nebraska alumnus will share insights into the evolution of his career as a photojournalist and discuss how his personal vision was honed by influences that often spring from a diverse spectrum of genres outside photography. Attendees will be treated to tales from his time working with a news agency in the Middle East and will be thrilled to hear about his documentary projects, such as the return of Father Kapaun and the bold coverage of the raid on the Marion County newspaper.

Travis Heying’s passion for storytelling is evident in each of his photographs, and his expertise is certain to inspire photographers and visual storytellers – both amateur and professional. The Photography Club encourages anyone with an interest in photography or storytelling to attend this unique event. The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, so early arrival is highly recommended.

For more information about Travis Heying and his body of work, please visit www.travisheying.com

Event Details: