Phones Stolen in Business Burglary

Salina Police are investigating a business burglary from Wednesday afternoon involving about 30 stolen phones.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an employee at AT&T, located at 2596 S. Ninth Street, was working alone around 4:30 p.m. when two men entered the store.

The men started asking questions about phones to the employee, and two women then entered the store from the back. Forrester said as the men had the employee distracted, the women took an estimated 30 phones, mostly iPhones, and some smart watches from the store. A safe in the back was also opened.

The store is still taking inventory to finalize everything that was stolen.

No arrests have been made as of this writing.