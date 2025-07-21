Phone Scam Bilks Victim for $2,000

A 22-year-old Salina woman becomes the latest victim in a phone scam.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that the woman contacted authorities after sending nearly $2,000 to a person she believed worked for Evergy.

Police say the scammer convinced her she was delinquent on her bill and would have her electricity turned off if she did not pay the balance immediately. The thief told the woman, she could not make the payment to the Evergy offices and instructed her to use a prepaid Green Dot debit card to make several $500 installments that ultimately led to her losing around $2,000 in the scheme.

Police are investigating the case, but remind the public that reputable companies will not ask you to pay a bill using a prepaid debit card.