Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Men’s Basketball Awards Announced

In Houston’s first season as a Big 12 member, Jamal Shead was named both Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year while Kelvin Sampson was selected Coach of the Year to highlight the 2023-24 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 men’s basketball awards, chosen by the head coaches. In the other individual awards, Kansas’ Hunter Dickinson notched Newcomer of the Year, Baylor’s Ja’Kobe Walter was chosen Freshman of the Year, BYU’s Jaxson Robinson was picked for the Sixth Man Award and Texas’ Dylan Disu received Most Improved Player.



The All-Big 12 First Team was comprised of Shead, who was a unanimous selection, Tamin Lipsey (Iowa State), Dickinson (Kansas), Kevin McCullar Jr. (Kansas) and Disu (Texas).



Shead is the only student-athlete in the nation to rank among the Top-20 individual leaders in assists per game (623, 16th), steals per game (2.29, 10th) and assist-turnover ratio (3.16, 19th). In conference games, the senior guard ranked sixth in scoring (15.67), sixth in field goal percentage (101-250/.404), second in assists (6.50), third in steals (2.24) and first in assist/TO ratio (3.44). He was also a two-time Big 12 Player of the Week selection.



In his first season in Lawrence, Dickinson was the Big 12’s leading scorer (17.56 ) and rebounder (9.61) in league games. He ranked second in field goal percentage (134-260/.564) and fourth in blocks (1.44). In overall games, the 7-2 senior forward was the top rebounder and only player to average in double-figures (10.84) as well as the second-leading scorer (17.97). Additionally, he posted the best field goal percentage (235-427/.550) and brought home six Big 12 weekly awards, three each as Player and Newcomer of the Week.



Walter has started all 31 of Baylor’s games in his rookie collegiate season. His 13.8 points and .800 (84-105) free throw percentage in league games leads his team and is tied for 14th and ranks 15th in the Conference, respectively. The 6-5 guard captured the season’s first Big 12 Player of the Week.



Robinson leads BYU in scoring (13.8) as the first player off the bench. In Big 12 outings, he averages 12.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.9 three-pointers per game. The senior guard helped BYU to a tie for fifth in its inaugural Big 12 season after the team was picked 13th in the preseason poll.



Disu missed Texas’ first nine games of the season with an injury and made his first appearance on December 16. He is the second-leading scorer (17.17) in Big 12 games, third in field goal percentage (112-223/.502) and 16th in rebounding (5.22). Additionally, he is tied for seventh in blocks (1.06) and 13th in steals (1.44). The graduate student forward was named Big 12 Player of the Week on February 12. Last season he averaged 8.6 points and 4.0 rebounds in league games.



In his 35th season as a head coach, Sampson led the Cougars to the Big 12 regular season title with a 15-3 mark. Houston is 28-3 overall and ranked No. 1 in the nation heading into postseason with a nine-game win streak. Sampson is the first head coach to guide a program to regular season titles at two different Big 12 schools. He claimed a share of the 2004-05 championship while at Oklahoma. This is his ninth conference Coach of the Year award from five different leagues.



Big 12 teams will begin postseason play in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship March 12-16 in Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center. Visit Big12Sports.com for Championship information.