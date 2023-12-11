Phase One Complete

Kansas Wesleyan University opened its doors of “Coyote Village” for the pubic the school’s first newly constructed student housing in nearly 60 years.

The project, known as Coyote Village, consists of a series of small homes which will house five students apiece. The homes are two-story structures. They contain kitchenettes, laundry and other accommodations to help students create a home away from home.

Coyote Village is KWU’s first newly constructed student housing since Wesley Hall, which was completed in 1969.

Kansas Wesleyan University President Dr. Matt Thompson tells KSAL News Phase One of the Coyote Village projects consists of seven tiny homes, each housing five students. Plans call for eventually thirty of the tiny homes to be built.

Thompson also provided an update on a couple of other major projects. Renovation of Sam’s Chapel is progressing. Music studios and labs opened this fall, while the total project is on pace to be completed in time for next fall.

Thompson also said construction of a new dining hall should begin after the new year. The new dining hall will be a “first-class, top-notch facility, one that will improve the daily lives of students”. This facility will allow KWU to continue to grow its residential student body, up to 1,000 students. Officials believe this type of dining location will separate KWU from other institutions of similar size.

Coyote Village will be open for student occupation in January.